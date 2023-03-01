 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles evicts Meghan Markle, Prince Harry from Frogmore Cottage

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

King Charles evicts Meghan Markle, Prince Harry from Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been evicted from their  Frogmore Cottage in the UK, according to The Sun.

The report came days after it was reported that the King plans to evict brother Prince Andrew.

 The Sun reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now making arrangements to have the remaining belongings they’d left behind in the UK shipped to their new home in California.

The publication reported that King Charles has reportedly suggested his brother, the disgraced Prince Andrew, move into the five-bedroom Windsor house instead.

The action against Meghan and Harry has reportedly been taken over the Duke's book titled Spare.

Harry hurled some serious allegations against the members of the British royal family in his memoir.

The Sun reported that Harry is so far “resisting” the offer to downgrade from his nearby Royal Lodge mansion.

More From Entertainment:

Betting experts discuss chances of Prince Harry attending King Charles'coronation

Betting experts discuss chances of Prince Harry attending King Charles'coronation

'Unintended consequences' of Prince Harry's book discussed in latest article

'Unintended consequences' of Prince Harry's book discussed in latest article

Prince Harry warned against releasing another chapter to his book

Prince Harry warned against releasing another chapter to his book

Prince Harry introduced Meghan Markle to world 'as normal as possible'

Prince Harry introduced Meghan Markle to world 'as normal as possible'
Prince Harry believed Meghan Markle would be 'smart' to 'bolt' after love confession

Prince Harry believed Meghan Markle would be 'smart' to 'bolt' after love confession
Meghan Markle inquired if Harry would give her 'forever commitment' on intimate night

Meghan Markle inquired if Harry would give her 'forever commitment' on intimate night
Prince Harry 'listened for response' after telling Meghan Markle 'I love you'

Prince Harry 'listened for response' after telling Meghan Markle 'I love you'
Prince William reaction when Harry told Diana helped him 'find Meghan' laid bare

Prince William reaction when Harry told Diana helped him 'find Meghan' laid bare
Camilla 'implied' it was Meghan Markle 'turn' to get bullied by press?

Camilla 'implied' it was Meghan Markle 'turn' to get bullied by press?
King Charles reminded press treated him like ‘clown’ all his life

King Charles reminded press treated him like ‘clown’ all his life
As William, Kate visit South Wales, petition seeking end to Prince of Wales title crosses 38,000 signatures

As William, Kate visit South Wales, petition seeking end to Prince of Wales title crosses 38,000 signatures

'Triangle of Sadness' director Ostlund named Cannes Film Festival jury president

'Triangle of Sadness' director Ostlund named Cannes Film Festival jury president