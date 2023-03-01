 
health
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
By
AFP

Early death avoidable with daily brisk walk

By
AFP

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

Daily exercise such as a brisk walk can protect you from serious health hazards that may lead to early death. Representational image by Unsplash
Daily exercise such as a brisk walk can protect you from serious health hazards that may lead to early death. Representational image by Unsplash

PARIS: One in 10 early deaths could be prevented if everyone engaged in a small amount of daily exercise such as a brisk 11-minute walk, a large study said on Wednesday.

Physical activity is known to reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer and other leading causes of death, but exactly how much is needed to have an impact has been unclear.

So an international team of researchers pooled together the results of 196 previous studies which included more than 30 million people to create one of the largest reviews conducted on the subject.

They calculated that around one in six early deaths would have been prevented if everyone in the studies had at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity physical activity, which is the level recommended by Britain´s National Health Service.

But even half that amount -- 75 minutes a week, or less than 11 minutes a day -- could prevent one in 10 of those deaths, according to the meta-analysis published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

That included a 17-percent reduction of heart disease and a seven-percent fall in cancer.

For a person who engages in little to no physical activity, 11 minutes a day led to a 23-percent lower risk of early death.

Soren Brage, an expert on the epidemiology of physical activity at Britain´s Cambridge University and a co-author of the study, told AFP that it was "exceptionally good news".

"All you need to do is find a little bit more than 10 minutes every day," he said.

"And you don´t have to go to the gym to do these types of activities, it´s part of daily life," he added.

He suggested people try getting off at an earlier bus stop on the way to work -- or cycling home.

"It´s very flexible," he said.

Because it takes years to assess how exercise affects the risk of such diseases, many of the studies were carried out more than a decade ago, Brage said.

This means that the activity reported by the study participants was likely less accurate than what can be achieved by newer technologies such as fitness trackers, Brage said, acknowledging this was a limitation of the study.

Cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack and stroke killed 17.9 million people globally in 2019, while cancer accounted for nearly 10 million deaths the following year, according to the World Health Organization.

More From Health:

Babies are smarter than you

Babies are smarter than you
Do women choose 'bad boys' or cautious men?

Do women choose 'bad boys' or cautious men?
US agency says COVID likely emerged from China lab leak: reports

US agency says COVID likely emerged from China lab leak: reports
Eating this food every day could make your child taller

Eating this food every day could make your child taller
Passive vaping: It's time we see it like secondhand smoke

Passive vaping: It's time we see it like secondhand smoke

A woman dies during pregnancy or childbirth 'every two minutes'

A woman dies during pregnancy or childbirth 'every two minutes'
Cambodian girl dies from bird flu

Cambodian girl dies from bird flu
One woman dies every 2 mins in pregnancy, childbirth: UN

One woman dies every 2 mins in pregnancy, childbirth: UN
Domestic violence during pregnancy can 'affect child's brain'

Domestic violence during pregnancy can 'affect child's brain'
Four habits of happy people

Four habits of happy people
Variations in weather may give rise to certain infections, health experts warn

Variations in weather may give rise to certain infections, health experts warn
Tiny particles in food colouring may be harmful to your gut

Tiny particles in food colouring may be harmful to your gut