 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle felt like a ‘second-rate princess’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle reportedly felt like she was treated like a ‘second rate royal’ during her time within the Royal Family.

These revelations have been brought forward in a tell-all by author Tom Quinn.

The book features admissions by royal aides who have shed light on Meghan Markle’s struggles inside the Firm.

According to a report by The Mirror, “She hated the constraints and the rules; she hated being a second-rate princess — second to Katherine Middleton, I mean.”

“Most of all she hated the fact that she had to do what she was told and go where she was told in the endless and to a large extend pointless royal round.”

The Duchess of Sussex also felt like she was being treated in a “slightly condescending way” compared to Kate Middleton, despite not being a blood royal either.

The excerpt also went on to note how, the absence of “messianic tendencies” which Meghan Markle reportedly harbored, helped Kate manage the institution better.

“The thing to remember is that there is no limit to Meghan’s ambition, and like most fiercely ambitious people, she never thinks, ‘Have I got this wrong? Am I overreacting?’”

“But it remains true that she is a lovely person so long as she is never crossed. For a weak boy unsure of himself like Harry, she is perfect because her absolute certainty makes him feel safe.”

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham fears Victoria controlling nature may drive Cruz away from family like Brooklyn

David Beckham fears Victoria controlling nature may drive Cruz away from family like Brooklyn

HBO Max series 'Dune: The Sisterhood' suffers another blow

HBO Max series 'Dune: The Sisterhood' suffers another blow

Prince William, Kate Middleton planning to expand their family amid recent drama

Prince William, Kate Middleton planning to expand their family amid recent drama
Sarah Michelle teases 'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal with old throwback image

Sarah Michelle teases 'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal with old throwback image
King Charles decides to close Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal chapter for good?

King Charles decides to close Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal chapter for good?
King Charles and Wales

King Charles and Wales
Hailey Bieber was a supporter of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s romance: Report

Hailey Bieber was a supporter of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s romance: Report
'The Night Manager' greenlights for season two

'The Night Manager' greenlights for season two
'Rings of Power' boss reacts to new 'LOTR' films

'Rings of Power' boss reacts to new 'LOTR' films

'The Mandalorian' showrunners open up on Gina Carano's departure

'The Mandalorian' showrunners open up on Gina Carano's departure
Riley Keough, Austin Butler have ‘no drama’ amid legal battle with Priscilla Presley

Riley Keough, Austin Butler have ‘no drama’ amid legal battle with Priscilla Presley
Charles advised to invite Madonna to perform at his coronation: 'Crazy not to ask!'

Charles advised to invite Madonna to perform at his coronation: 'Crazy not to ask!'