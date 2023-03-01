 
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
'Stranger Things' stage play is heading to London's West End

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

Stranger Things stage play is heading to Londons West End

Stranger Things is heading to London's West End through a play, set a quarter of a century prior to the Netflix hit.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is set to begin its run at the Phoenix Theatre at the end of 2023 after Paul Mescal’s A Streetcar Named Desire ends.

According to Deadline, Stranger Things writer, Kate Trefry is penning the play based on an original story by the Duffers and his Dark Materials scribe Jack Thorne.

Screenwriter and playwright Daldry serves as the director alongside Justin Martin, and 21 Laps produces with the prolific Sonia Friedman Productions and Netflix.

As per the outlet, "The First Shadow is set in Stranger Things’ home of Hawkins in 1959, around 25 years before the smash hit TV series. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and leave town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy and the shadows of the past have a very long reach."

The Duffer brothers said, "Collaborating with the brilliant Stephen Daldry has been nothing short of inspiring, and Kate Trefry has written a play that is at turns surprising, scary, and heartfelt."

They added, "You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things."

