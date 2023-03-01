 
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
By
OCOur Correspondent

Dubai group appoints Fakhr Alam to lead Pakistan investment plan

By
OCOur Correspondent

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

Pakistani celebrity Fakhar-e-Alam. — Photo by author
Pakistani celebrity Fakhar-e-Alam. — Photo by author

DUBAI: Investment group DP World has announced that it has engaged Pakistani celebrity and a long-time UAE resident Fakhar-e-Alam as vice chairman to spearhead its multibillion-dollar investment strategy into Pakistan.

DP World, in its press release, specifically mentioned Alam’s passion for Pakistan and his positive role in encouraging investment in Pakistan in these challenging times.

“I am deeply honored and most grateful to His Highness Sheikh Mohammad the ruler of Dubai, His Excellency Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem and the leadership of DP World to give me this opportunity," said Alam on confirmation of his new position.

"I look forward to building newer stronger economic bridges between UAE and Pakistan and beyond. The challenges that Pakistan is faced with require out-of-the-box thinking and a much more progressive approach towards investors like DP World."

"Together we can create great value and wealth that will ultimately benefit the people of Pakistan and grow trade in the entire region."

Currently valued at almost $90 billion and growing, DP world is the crown jewel enterprise of Dubai led by a very dynamic and passionate Chairman Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem.

The company holds some of the most strategic assets worldwide and has emerged as the leading smart logistics solutions provider that facilitates global trade flow.

DP World’s global dominance is growing at a rapid pace. Winning bids, getting new concessions, aligning new partnerships, adding value, connecting businesses, communities, countries, creating new employment and improving lives worldwide is what DP world has achieved great success in.

Fakhr Alam told Geo News: “I have been working very closely with DP World leadership after the devastating floods of Pakistan as a result of which DP World made a 2.5 million dollars donation to Pakistan.”

More From Pakistan:

PTI to begin election campaign from March 4: Imran Khan

PTI to begin election campaign from March 4: Imran Khan
Female student injured in firing incident at school in Karachi's Orangi Town

Female student injured in firing incident at school in Karachi's Orangi Town

Court summons Maryam Nawaz for allegedly insulting ‘state institutions’

Court summons Maryam Nawaz for allegedly insulting ‘state institutions’
Student organisations 'clash' at Punjab University

Student organisations 'clash' at Punjab University
'Suo motu proceedings wholly unjustified'

'Suo motu proceedings wholly unjustified'
Election suo motu: Law minister asserts SC rejected pleas with 4-3 majority

Election suo motu: Law minister asserts SC rejected pleas with 4-3 majority
Legal experts weigh in on Supreme Court's poll date verdict

Legal experts weigh in on Supreme Court's poll date verdict

‘No end to crisis’: Political experts pessimistic on implementation of SC verdict

‘No end to crisis’: Political experts pessimistic on implementation of SC verdict
Imran Khan suspends ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ after SC ruling

Imran Khan suspends ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ after SC ruling
IHC suspends ECP's order denotifying three PTI lawmakers

IHC suspends ECP's order denotifying three PTI lawmakers
FIA books Farah Gogi in Rs849m money-laundering case

FIA books Farah Gogi in Rs849m money-laundering case
President to give date for Punjab polls after consulting ECP, governor to announce for KP: SC

President to give date for Punjab polls after consulting ECP, governor to announce for KP: SC