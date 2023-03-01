Dubai group appoints Fakhr Alam to lead Pakistan investment plan

Pakistani celebrity Fakhar-e-Alam. — Photo by author

DUBAI: Investment group DP World has announced that it has engaged Pakistani celebrity and a long-time UAE resident Fakhar-e-Alam as vice chairman to spearhead its multibillion-dollar investment strategy into Pakistan.

DP World, in its press release, specifically mentioned Alam’s passion for Pakistan and his positive role in encouraging investment in Pakistan in these challenging times.

“I am deeply honored and most grateful to His Highness Sheikh Mohammad the ruler of Dubai, His Excellency Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem and the leadership of DP World to give me this opportunity," said Alam on confirmation of his new position.

"I look forward to building newer stronger economic bridges between UAE and Pakistan and beyond. The challenges that Pakistan is faced with require out-of-the-box thinking and a much more progressive approach towards investors like DP World."

"Together we can create great value and wealth that will ultimately benefit the people of Pakistan and grow trade in the entire region."

Currently valued at almost $90 billion and growing, DP world is the crown jewel enterprise of Dubai led by a very dynamic and passionate Chairman Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem.

The company holds some of the most strategic assets worldwide and has emerged as the leading smart logistics solutions provider that facilitates global trade flow.

DP World’s global dominance is growing at a rapid pace. Winning bids, getting new concessions, aligning new partnerships, adding value, connecting businesses, communities, countries, creating new employment and improving lives worldwide is what DP world has achieved great success in.

Fakhr Alam told Geo News: “I have been working very closely with DP World leadership after the devastating floods of Pakistan as a result of which DP World made a 2.5 million dollars donation to Pakistan.”