Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘possibly’ ditch Coronation after eviction

Buckingham Palace has issued a notice of eviction to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which was a wedding gift from the late Queen in 2018.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine on Wednesday March 1st, 2023, the Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers has said the eviction of the Sussexes from their Frogmore Cottage could lead the couple to ditch the upcoming Coronation ceremony on King Charles on May 6th, 2023.

“We are trickling through the days, it’s less than 10 weeks now until the Coronation, of course the King is trying to get all of his ducks in a row about what that means for himself, and his family as well,” Myers shared.

“Will Harry and Meghan be at the Coronation, this is possibly a big sign that they won’t be. I was just told last week by people very close to Harry that he hadn’t made a decision and he was still undecided,” she said, before pondering, “However, will that decision be taken out of his hands?”

According to Omid Scobie, one of the authors behind the biography of the couple, Finding Freedom, the King’s decision came after Harry released his controversial memoir Spare in January, 2023.

In Yahoo News UK, Scobie shared, the couple is planning to have the belongings they left in the house —which were on display during footage from the Netflix series Harry & Meghan — shipped to California. “Harry and Meghan have until early summer to vacate,” a source told him. “Initially they were given just weeks, but now they have at least until after the coronation.”

In the seven weeks since Spare was released, there’s been little indication about the prospect of a family reunion during May’s coronation, though the invitations reportedly don’t go out until next week, but with news of the Sussexes’ departure from Frogmore, it’s looking increasingly unlikely that family peace will ensue before Harry and Meghan would need to make their travel plans.