5,000 cops deployed in Rawalpindi for PSL security

Security personnel stand guard during a PSL match in Lahore. — APP/File

347 traffic wardens and officers also deployed.

14 matches of PSL to be played in Rawalpindi

160 cameras installed inside and outside stadium.

RAWALPINDI: The city's police Thursday finalised foolproof security arrangements for the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, a police spokesperson said.

He informed the state-run APP that over 5,000 cops had been deployed for PSL's security, while 347 traffic wardens and officers were also deployed to regulate traffic in the circle.

The spokesperson added that the authorities concerned had been directed to ensure the best possible security arrangements for the cricket matches.

The arrangements were finalised keeping in view the convenience and safety of the players and fans of the game, he said.

A comprehensive traffic plan was also devised to ease traffic flow on roads in Rawalpindi during the matches. Three control rooms had also been established to monitor the arrangements, he informed.

He said that all available resources were being utilised to ensure the best security.

Around 5,000 police personnel — including senior officers and officials of different units of police including SSP, SDPOs, SHOs, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force — were ensuring security for the mega cricket tournament.

Security personnel were standing guard, patrolling and performing traffic management duties during the matches to ensure foolproof security of the event along with a smooth flow of traffic, he said.

Three layers of security were being provided at the stadium and the citizens were only being allowed to enter the stadium after a complete checking process, he added.

The spokesperson added that the Dolphin Squad, Elite, and Police Response Unit teams would continue their effective patrolling around specific areas of the city. Snipers were deputed on the rooftops to keep an eye on all movements during these matches.

According to the police, 14 matches of PSL would be played in Rawalpindi, including five during the day and nine in the evening hours.

Special shuttle service was being provided to spectators heading to the match venue, he said.

The district administration was providing a shuttle service for which special arrangements were finalised, he said. Various places had been designated for parking while motorcycle parking was arranged near the stadium, he informed.

Around 160 cameras were installed inside and outside the stadium to monitor all the security arrangements, he said.

A special survey of the buildings in the surrounding areas of the stadium had also been conducted, he said.

He further added that the Punjab Inspector-General of Police Dr Usman Awan had directed that all-out resources should be utilised for foolproof security during the ongoing PSL matches in the city, and stated that the Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali was monitoring all the security arrangements.