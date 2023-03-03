Sanjay Dutt to join star cast of 'Hera Pheri 3' as 'gangster'

'Hera Pheri 3' is finally happening starring OGs Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty

The much-awaited sequel of Bollywood Hera Pheri 3 has finally been locked; reportedly the film will also feature veteran actor Sanjay Dutt in a key role.

Sources revealed: "Very few know that the plot of Hera Pheri 3 is actually written by the late writer, Neeraj Vora, who been a key contributor to the earlier two Hera Pheri films. His plot has been given the modern flavour for the current context. Newer characters will be introduced in Hera Pheri 3, which includes Sanjay Dutt too as a gangster."

"Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Ravi Kishan's distant brother. Ravi Kishan is one of the many characters fooled by Raju, Shyam and Baburao in Phir Hera Pheri. Sanjay's come into picture in the comic capacity to represent the whacky track around Ravi Kishan and Sharat Saxena, added close sources."

Fans are eager to know from where the third part will take off. A source from Pinkvilla stated: “The fans have been eager to know what happens to the guns and Hera Pheri 3 will open with the closing scene of Phir Hera Pheri. The story from there will take a leap and take the three characters on an international ride of guns and mafia.”

Hera Pheri 3 will unite the OGs of the franchise Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty together once again. Farhad Samji’s directorial is expected to release in theatres in June, 2023, reports NDTV.