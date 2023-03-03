 
Steven Spielberg on anti-Semitism: 'I’ve never experienced this in my entire life'

The Fabelmans director Steven Spielberg talked on anti-semitism in his recent appearance on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Spielberg, whose Oscar-nominated film The Fabelmans showcases the racial abuse he faced in the 60s, shared his thoughts on the current levels of antisemitism in the US.

When the director was asked whether the abuse the young Jewish hero of his new film faced in 1960s California, was something he faced today.

The 76-year-old filmmaker responded by saying he noticed the new global rise of anti-Jewish narrative and violence. 

“very, very surprising. Antisemitism has always been there, it’s either been just around the corner and slightly out of sight but always lurking, or it has been much more overt like in Germany in the 30s.

“But not since Germany in the 30s have I witnessed antisemitism no longer lurking, but standing proud with hands on hips like Hitler and Mussolini, kind of daring us to defy it.”

He added further “I’ve never experienced this in my entire life, especially in this country.”

Spielberg also admitted that he only began to fully appreciate and embrace his background in the pre-production on 1993 Holocaust drama Schindler’s List.

“Somehow, the marginalising of people that aren’t part of some kind of a majority race is something that has been creeping up on us for years and years and years” he said.

He went further “hate became a kind of membership to a club that has gotten more members than I ever thought was possible in America. And hate and antisemitism go hand in hand, you can’t separate one from the other.”

