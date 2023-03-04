 
entertainment
Kim Kardashian 'ready' to date someone 'not famous'

Kim Kardashian has reportedly begun reconsidering the dating game and is looking to find someone not in the Hollywood circle.

This insight has been brought to light by sources close to People magazine.

Sources close to People magazine brought these admissions to light.

Per their findings, the 42-year-old “hasn't been dating, but is ready again.”

She’s even went as far into asking friends and family to set her up with someone who isn’t famous in the entertainment industry.

“She took a breather after Pete [Davidson], but she is interested now. She would love to date someone who isn't famous in Hollywood. She thinks someone in finance would be perfect.”

“Kim has a lot of things going on that make her happy. She would love to share it all with a partner too.”

This news comes shortly after Davidson and Kardashian split, eight months into their relationship.

Sources attribute “Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules.”

This is mainly due to their travel schedule and how difficult romance became.

  

