Fact-check: Beware of fake loan-app available on Google Play Store

There are only ten micro-credit apps which are legit, therefore registered with the SECP

Several phone apps claim to offer people in Pakistan easy loans at low-interest rates, in exchange for access to a person’s phone data, including his/her photo gallery and contact list.

Many of these apps are scams.

Claim

Multiple quick-loan apps, available for download on Google Play Store, allege they provide easy credit access to those in urgent need of money.

One such app, named Asaan Qarza, claims that it is a “professional 100% online loan application” which will provide cash in no time.

Asaan Qarza has been download over one million times from Google alone.

One Twitter account wrote recently that these lending applications, once download, get access to a person’s personal photos, videos, call data.

“People should be careful with online loan providers,” the account tweeted.

Fact

The Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the financial regulatory authority, has told Geo Fact Check that there are only ten micro-credit apps which are legit, therefore registered with the Commission as non-banking financial companies, under the Companies Act, 1956.

The ten apps are namely, Finja, Muawin, Credit Per, Easy PK Loan, Zoodpay & ZoodMall, Qisstpay CreditCat RazCash, Abhi, Barwaqt, Udhar-Paisa and Zaroorat Cash.

“Apps not included in the [above] list are illegal,” Musarat Jabeen, the chief spokesperson of the SECP, told Geo Fact Check via email, “Public is advised not to deal with illegal apps.”

The Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has identified 75 online lending applications which are scams, till now.

Asaan Qarza is among the list of the credit apps that SECP is hoping to crack down on.

“In order to control the menace of illegal lending apps, SECP has liaised with local regulators such as PTA, FIA, and SBP besides Google and Apple,” Jabeen added, “In January and February, 75 unauthorised apps were reported to Google and Apple for removal from their app stores. Google has agreed to initiate a review of its policies to limit its platforms to licensed entities.”

The spokesperson explained that these illegal apps have a “predatory lending” behaviour, where they blackmail and harass borrowers and breach their data privacy, which are liable for action under Prevention of Electronic Crime Act, 2016 and Anti Money Laundering Act, 2010.

As per SECP rules, a digital lender will be authorised to operate in the country if it has obtained a license and approval from SECP and certification from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Furthermore, the apps are not allowed to access a borrower’s phone book, contact list or photo gallery, even if the borrower has given consent.

The list of illegal and unauthorised apps is listed below:

Sr. Name Company/Developer 1 360 Online Qarz

Mahbubur Technology

2 567 Speed Loan

Chunu Technology

3 99 Fast Cash Loan

Morsalin Technology

4 Aasan Lab- Easy Apply Money

Aco Startup

5 Apple Qist Qarz

Rabeya Technology

6 Asaan Qarza- credit loans

S&P Fintech

7 Bee Cash

Superthaliyou

8 BG Loan: Unsecured Loans

Shakhawat Technology

9 CashCredit-Online Loan

Tom Edler

10 CashPro-Immediate Approval

Cashpro Technology

11 CreditLoan

MHLD studio

12 CredStar- Personal Credit Loan

Jinglecred

13 Debit Campsite (Old Name Debt Campsite) Iqtidar Hussain

14 DiDi Loans

DidiLoans

15 Easy Cash Loans

CapitalPoint Limited

16 Easy Loans Credit Fast Pay

Boj Inc

17 Easy Mobile Loans

Rapidpay Apps

18 Fair Loans

Cemens Ltd

19 Fast Loan

Gibraltar Lea

20 Fast Manne Loan Guide

Quicksoft Technology

21 FinMore- Online Credit Loans

Easy Digital Technology

22 Fori Instant Loans

BorrowN

23 Fori Qarz Online Personal Loan

Fori Qarz Ltd

24 Galaxy Loan

Amrit Malwa

25 Get It Now

Get It Now App

26 Get Welfare

Naseem Technologies Ltd

Muhammad Imran 27 HamdardLoan

Hamdard Team

28 Harsha Tube- Quick Money

Harsha Credit Office

29 Hayar Pocket Easy Fund

Hayar private company

30 JaidiCredit

Adnan Rahim

31 LendHome

Susan R Tabor

32 Little Cash- Mobile Loans

Optipay Limited

33 LoanClub

Quick Mob Pay Pvt. Ltd

34 MiniLoan- Personal OnlineLoan

Credito.pk

35 Money bee

Mr. Arming Saelee

36 MoneyBox

Ejaz Hasan Mujawar (QistBazaar)

37 MrLoan

LE THUY DUNG

38 MY Cash

Arham Sarwar

39 MyCash

Muka

40 Naqad Qarza-ABC

Khudeza Technology

41 Plati Loans

Muhammad Noman Shaikh (Tech Productions)

42 Private Credit-Online Borrow

Fahad Nabeel

43 Pyoor Pack-Personal lend (old name: Pyoor Loan) Pyoor Loan Office

44 Qarza Pocket-Personal Funds (old name: Qarza Rupee) Qarza Rupee

45 QuickCash- Quick Mobile Loans

StarLink-Tech

46 Rico Box - Easy Apply Online

RT first startup

47 Rose Cash- Loan Cash

Khalid475

48 Sallam Loan- Online Loan App

Paput

49 Superb Loans

Superb Loans Team

50 Swift Loans- Fast Loan Disbur

Platinum Developer

51 Tazza Center- Get Money Soon

Ali Asad Tanveer

52 TiCash

Tcashwin

53 UrCash

Muka

54 Whale

Dev Shubham

55 YoCash

Ambrose770250

56 Zenn Park- Easy Instant Help

Zen Credit Office

57 ZetaLoan- Easy Credit Wallet

ZetaLoan Team

58 Money Club

QPAY MBP PVT LTD

59 Super Magic- StableOnlineLoan

Ganhewalage Anil Desapriya

60 Easy Pocket

Dev Raja Kumar

61 Monii Pro - Quick Funds

Monii Loan Studio

62 Holiday Loan

Rtyfgyau787

63 Credit Now - Safe Loan App

CreditNow

64 EasyLoan Lite- Cash Credit

Aleaty Microfinance (Pvt) Ltd

65 Haath Pocket

Qarza Rupee

66 OK wallet

OK wallet

67 ColeCash

Sickleking

68 Focus loan

ReadymoneyCS

69 Loan app pakistan online 2021

2DArm

70 Wcash Loan

Geek Lab

71 Pakkicash

ThankDeveloper

72 LuckMoney

LuckMoney

73 Candycash

Candycash

74 Pakket Pocket- Instant Money

Pakket Pocket Ltd

