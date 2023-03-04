 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 04 2023
By
Web Desk

‘King Charles is our Head of State’, Australian PM dismisses speculations on ditching monarchy

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

‘King Charles is our Head of State’, Australian PM dismisses speculations on ditching monarchy

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has dismissed speculations his country could ‘slowly’ ditch King Charles as Head of State.

Talking to reporters, Anthony Albanese said, “Charles is our Head of State, and he will be welcomed here as would other members of the Royal Family at any time."

"And I know that when I met with King Charles, we had a discussion about a visit, and I of course conveyed that he would always be welcomed here."

The PM’s remarks came weeks after royal experts hint fear Australia could ‘slowly’ ditch Charles as Head of State after his portrait was axed from new five dollar note.

Campaigners for the monarchy in Australia are also preparing for a referendum on the country becoming a republic in two years.

Anthony Albanese also confirmed he will attend King Charles coronation.

More From Entertainment:

Willem Dafoe made Emma Stone slap him 20 times while filming 'And'

Willem Dafoe made Emma Stone slap him 20 times while filming 'And'
Riley Keough admits ‘giggling whole time’ while filming ‘weird’ scene with husband

Riley Keough admits ‘giggling whole time’ while filming ‘weird’ scene with husband
Taylor Swift gets candid with 'Lavender Haze' co-star Laith Ashley in BTS video

Taylor Swift gets candid with 'Lavender Haze' co-star Laith Ashley in BTS video
Victoria Beckham shares sweet video montage on Brooklyn Beckham’s 24th birthday

Victoria Beckham shares sweet video montage on Brooklyn Beckham’s 24th birthday
Meghan Markle looks ‘more comfortable’ without Prince Harry

Meghan Markle looks ‘more comfortable’ without Prince Harry