‘King Charles is our Head of State’, Australian PM dismisses speculations on ditching monarchy

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has dismissed speculations his country could ‘slowly’ ditch King Charles as Head of State.



Talking to reporters, Anthony Albanese said, “Charles is our Head of State, and he will be welcomed here as would other members of the Royal Family at any time."

"And I know that when I met with King Charles, we had a discussion about a visit, and I of course conveyed that he would always be welcomed here."

The PM’s remarks came weeks after royal experts hint fear Australia could ‘slowly’ ditch Charles as Head of State after his portrait was axed from new five dollar note.

Campaigners for the monarchy in Australia are also preparing for a referendum on the country becoming a republic in two years.

Anthony Albanese also confirmed he will attend King Charles coronation.