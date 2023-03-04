Jennie from Blackpink reveals how she got her recent injury

The idol didn't want fans to be worried after seeing her injury

Fans are concerned after K-pop group Blackpink’s Jennie admitted that she got injured recently. The group have taken a break from group activities and are focusing on their solo schedules.

Jennie and Lisa are confirmed to be in Malaysia as several media outlets will be present at the Seoul Gimpo Business Aviation Center. Though before leaving, Jennie shared a post on Weverse informing fans that she had gotten injured.

“Blink.

I’m just letting you guys know first so you guys aren’t shocked.

While resting, I was taking care of my health and eating well, and sleeping well, but while exercising, I tripped over my foot and I fell, which resulted in a slight scar on my face. I want to get better so that BLINKs aren’t worried quickly, but it is still healing, so I’ll have to wear a band-aid on my face for a while. Please understand despite me looking [emoji]. I know I should show everyone a great show, so I apologize that I’ll be looking like this. I’ll get better soon so, please don’t worry and I’ll see you soon.”