Paul Mescal recalls 'incredibly undignified' encounter with Nicole Kidman in London

Paul Mescal recently opened up on his first 'awkward' meeting with the Hollywood legend, Nicole Kidman.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Friday, March 3, Paul Mescal shared that his first close encounter with Nicole Kidman occurred backstage when he was appearing in the West End play A Streetcar Named Desire in London.

Mescal revealed that he was in the changing room with two other co-stars when Nicole entered the room.

"We thought it was the stage manager or something and I go to open the door," Mescal said, cringing as he recalled the mortifying incident.

"It's Nicole Kidman," he continued, "and I'm standing there in, like, sweaty underwear."

Clearly seeing the humour in the situation, Nicole chatted with the men as they stood around in their undies, cited from Daily Mail.

"You'd think the next smart step is [to] put on some trousers," he told Jimmy Kimmel, however, he added there is something "incredibly undignified" about being "bent over" [in order to pull on pants].

"It's not a look you want to be caught in," he explained.

The Normal People star said that he even hugged the Oscar winner goodbye while remaining without his trousers.

After the star left the dressing room, Mescal remembered turning to his co-stars to ask, "What the hell just happened?"

Mescal, who gained fame on BBC's Normal People in 2020, has been nominated for Best Actor for his lead role in the movie Aftersun.



