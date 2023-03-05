 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Rebel Wilson reveals her first impression of Meghan Markle: ‘not as cool’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

Rebel Wilson reveals her first impression of Meghan Markle: ‘not as cool’
Rebel Wilson reveals her first impression of Meghan Markle: ‘not as cool’

Meghan Markle seemingly didn’t make a great first impression on actress Rebel Wilson.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 43, detailed her experience meeting with the Duchess of Sussex at Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, via Entertainment Tonight.

They had been talking about the royal family during a commercial break and briefly continued on the subject when they got back from break.

Wilson said when she met the couple in Santa Barbara, California, Markle was a bit standoffish while Harry, on the other hand, was “lovely.”

“Meghan was not as cool. She wasn’t as naturally warm,” she told Cohen.

However, she noted that Markle’s standoffish behaviour could have been due to her Australian mom, Sue Bownds, asking “slightly rude” questions, like, “‘Where are your kids?'”

“And I’m like, ‘Mom, don’t ask her that,'” the actress added.

When Cohen asked the actress if she had known the royals prior to the meet-up, she said she hadn’t and they just had a “mutual friend.”

“Maybe that’s why she was like, ‘Who are these annoying convicts from Australia?'” the comedian jokingly added.

As for Prince Harry, Wilson said he “could not have been nicer.”

More From Entertainment:

John Legend claims he’s in awe of Chrissy Teigen amid pregnancy recover

John Legend claims he’s in awe of Chrissy Teigen amid pregnancy recover
Fashion house Vivienne Westwood pays homage to late founder in Paris show

Fashion house Vivienne Westwood pays homage to late founder in Paris show
Prince Harry reveals why he joined the British army

Prince Harry reveals why he joined the British army

Prince Harry and Meghan can stay at Diana's former home during UK visits

Prince Harry and Meghan can stay at Diana's former home during UK visits

Sarah Ferguson befriends billionaire

Sarah Ferguson befriends billionaire

How a German war film disarmed Oscar voters despite woes at home

How a German war film disarmed Oscar voters despite woes at home
Justin Bieber raises eyebrows as he prefers Billie Eilish over wife in Instagram carousel post

Justin Bieber raises eyebrows as he prefers Billie Eilish over wife in Instagram carousel post

Prince Harry says some British soldiers did not ‘agree’ with war in Afghanistan

Prince Harry says some British soldiers did not ‘agree’ with war in Afghanistan
Harry won't bring up his children the same way he was brought up by King Charles

Harry won't bring up his children the same way he was brought up by King Charles

Meghan Markle 'Saved Me', says Prince Harry

Meghan Markle 'Saved Me', says Prince Harry
Prince Harry diagnosed with ADD, PTSD, anxiety and depression during latest sit-down

Prince Harry diagnosed with ADD, PTSD, anxiety and depression during latest sit-down
Nicola Peltz shares cryptic TikTok video: Fans question if 'feud' with Victoria Beckham has thawed?

Nicola Peltz shares cryptic TikTok video: Fans question if 'feud' with Victoria Beckham has thawed?