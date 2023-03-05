Chance the Rapper heaps praise on Martin Short after seat exchange aboard flight

Chance the Rapper is all praise for Martin Short after their kind exchange aboard a flight.

The ‘No Problem’ singer was on a flight with his daughter when he discovered their seats weren’t next to each other.

The musician detailed the encounter on Twitter:

“So I just got on this plane with my daughter, and found out our seats weren’t next to each other. I really ain’t wanna inconvenience anyone by asking them to swap seats, but before I could say anything this kind older gentleman offered his seat to Kensli so we could sit together.”

“We both said thank you and as he stands up, I realize it’s THE Martin Short!! So cool and Kensli freaked out cause she’s obsessed with The Santa Clause 3. What an awesome person! SHOUTOUT TO JACK FROST!”

The rapper further added that his daughter, Kensli, “freaked out” when she saw the actor because “she’s obsessed with The Santa Clause 3,” which features Short as the fabled icy character.

Short is currently filming the third season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building with Steve Martin and Selena Gomez. For his performance he has earned nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award, the Golden Globe Award, the Screen Actors Guild Award, and the Critics Choice Television Award.