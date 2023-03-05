'GMA3' fans press Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes replacements to remain on the show

 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Fans are requesting GMA3 management to keep the T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach replacement on the show.

Previously, various replacements, including Rhiannon Ally, DeMarco Morgan and Gio Benitez, worked in the spots of ousted stars.

However, ABC News boss Kim Godwin vowed to announce Holmes and Robach's permanent replacements soon.

"I know that this has been a distraction for so many of us, but let's not forget all the great work that continues to make ABC News the #1 news network in America, and that's because of you," Godwin memo to staff in January.

But fans are setting their eyes on Benitez, and Ally, as their preferred choice of permanent hosts.

The Instagram posts of anchors were brimmed up with fans' comments to see them on GMA3 permanently.

On one of Benitez's posts, one of his followers commented, "I hope you become the main host permanently on the show!!"

Another wrote, "Gio, I was so upset when they removed Amy & TJ, but you are an AMAZING host & I LOVE watching you on GMA 3!! You are so positive & charismatic & it is contagious! You are very committed & dedicated!! You should DEFINITELY be the permanent male host!!"

A third fan pleaded, "I like this team. I Hope you stay, Gio."

