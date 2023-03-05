Diego Luna on 'Andor' season 2: 'Really important for my mental heath'

Diego Luna opened up about playing Cassian Andor in the new Star Wars show.

In a new interview with Variety, the Narcos star was over the moon about the show ending in Season 2.

“This is the last season for Andor,” he said. “It is just a two-season show, which is really important for my mental health. But knowing this is the end, I want to enjoy it and get the best out of this experience.”

Further, Luna added he had only a short time between post-production on Season 1 and the shooting of Season 2.

“There’s no time for the hangover,” adding, “You wake up the next morning, and there is always something to do.”

Earlier, Andor creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy told reporters at a TCA panel that the show’s second season will be the last and directly connect to the events of Rogue One.

“If we are successful with the 24 episodes that we make, when you watch Rogue, a lot of scenes are going to take a deeper significance and a deeper resonance,” he added.