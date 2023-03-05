 
Harry Styles stops concert to help young fan come out to family during Sydney gig

Harry Styles earned praise from fans all over the world for his heartwarming gesture of helping a fan during the Sydney concert this weekend.

The As It Was crooner, during his first show of Love on Tour in the Australian city on Friday night, pauses his performance and helped a young come out to her family.

Styles, who thrilled audience with renditions of his smash hits, paused the show momentarily after reading a placard held up by a 17-year-old girl in the front row at Accor Stadium.

A fan named Asal was holding the sign, had written the word, “My family is all here, help me come out.”

The Don’t Worry Darling star paused mid-song to read out her request and said, “Can I please get some sparkling coming out music.”

“What kind of tempo do we want Asal?” he questioned. “In the middle, a mid-tempo.”

The former One Direction star then picked up a rainbow flag from the stage and announced that when it dropped Asal would be “out.”

“Freedom. Let it rain down upon you like a big gay shower. Congratulations,” he said.

Asal shared the clip from the concert on TikTok and her supporters congratulated her in the comments section.

“babes your father and your family were sitting behind us and it was seriously so beautiful. I'm so happy for you gorgeous,” said one user.

“That was the greatest moment. I hope you are so proud,” another added.

Styles will take his whirlwind tour to Auckland on March 7.

