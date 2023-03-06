 
entertainment
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s life experience ‘limited by wealth, fame, privilege’

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been bashed for downplaying the dangers of drugs, especially considering his ‘narrow world view’ and limited experiences that are ‘purely stained’ from ‘wealth, fame and privilege’.

Famed psychiatrist Dr. Max Pemberton issued these claims and allegations.

Dr. Max’s admissions have been shared to the Daily Mail and read, “The truth is he has such a narrow experience of life, limited by wealth, fame and privilege, that he cannot begin to guess what disastrous effect drugs can have on people in different circumstances.”

“Speaking objectively, from a distance, he doesn’t look to me like a great advert for marijuana, cocaine or anything else.”

“He appears neither particularly happy nor stable. Looking at the recent outcomes of his life, he has left his home country, broken off relations with members of his family, seems distanced from his friends back home and no longer has an Army career.”

“That doesn’t strike me as a ringing endorsement for self-medication with mind-altering substances.”

“At best, we can say that if drug use has not exacerbated his mental health problems, then he can count himself extremely fortunate.”

More From Entertainment:

Kai from K-pop group EXO releases comeback teaser

Kai from K-pop group EXO releases comeback teaser
Oscar movies highlight very real threats to our own planet

Oscar movies highlight very real threats to our own planet
Willem Dafoe reveals reason for growing moustache

Willem Dafoe reveals reason for growing moustache
Candice Patton bids emotional goodbye to 'The Flash'

Candice Patton bids emotional goodbye to 'The Flash'
Jamie Lee Curtis addresses viral SAG Awards moment with Michelle Yeoh, ‘no idea’

Jamie Lee Curtis addresses viral SAG Awards moment with Michelle Yeoh, ‘no idea’
'Stranger Things' actor Jamie Campbell Bower wants to play Scarecrow

'Stranger Things' actor Jamie Campbell Bower wants to play Scarecrow
Mahershala Ali first choice to play Joel in 'The Last of Us': Jeffrey Pierce

Mahershala Ali first choice to play Joel in 'The Last of Us': Jeffrey Pierce
Johnny Depp sells Heath Ledger, Bob Marley portraits for thousands of dollars

Johnny Depp sells Heath Ledger, Bob Marley portraits for thousands of dollars

Diverse talent in Hollywood takes reins to speed up change

Diverse talent in Hollywood takes reins to speed up change
David Beckham, son Brooklyn don matching black turtleneck jumpers, ‘who wore it best?’

David Beckham, son Brooklyn don matching black turtleneck jumpers, ‘who wore it best?’
BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 releases highlight medley for new album

BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 releases highlight medley for new album
Netflix making documentary series about convicted pedophile Gary Glitter

Netflix making documentary series about convicted pedophile Gary Glitter