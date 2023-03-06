 
world
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
AFP

Southwest Airlines flight 3923 makes emergency landing in Cuba

By
AFP

Monday Mar 06, 2023

A picture shows a firefighter extinguishing fire from the plane (left) while the emergency landed plane (right) can be seen from where people are coming out hastily on March 6, 2023. — Twitter/Onaviation
A picture shows a firefighter extinguishing fire from the plane (left) while the emergency landed plane (right) can be seen from where people are coming out hastily on March 6, 2023. — Twitter/Onaviation

HAVANA: A US jetliner taking off from Cuba experienced engine trouble after hitting birds and returned to Havana for an emergency landing on Sunday, Cuban authorities said.

Smoke seeped into the cabin of the plane but no one was injured in the incident involving Southwest Airlines flight 3923 to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the airline and the Cuban civil aviation authority Cacsa said on its Facebook page.

The Boeing 737 was carrying 147 passengers and a crew of six, Southwest Airlines said in a statement to AFP.

It said birds struck one of the plane's engines and its nose shortly after takeoff.

"The pilots safely returned to Havana where customers evacuated the aircraft via slides due to smoke in the cabin," the statement said.

The travelers will be put on another flight to Fort Lauderdale, it added.

Cacsa said a probe had been launched.

More From World:

Blinken welcomes S Korea's historic plans for Japan

Blinken welcomes S Korea's historic plans for Japan
Ban continues on Afghan women as universities reopen after winter break

Ban continues on Afghan women as universities reopen after winter break
Seven missing as boat capsizes off disputed Japan islands

Seven missing as boat capsizes off disputed Japan islands
Estonian PM's party wins general election

Estonian PM's party wins general election
Egypt jails activists for years on ´terrorism´: rights groups

Egypt jails activists for years on ´terrorism´: rights groups
Indian student urinates on co-passenger on American Airlines flight

Indian student urinates on co-passenger on American Airlines flight
Here is the full list of Least Developed Countries in the world

Here is the full list of Least Developed Countries in the world
China sets modest growth target of about 5% as parliament opens

China sets modest growth target of about 5% as parliament opens
Greece tragedy: Protests continue as burial of victims begins

Greece tragedy: Protests continue as burial of victims begins
White House challenge to Biden: Marianne Williamson enters presidential race

White House challenge to Biden: Marianne Williamson enters presidential race
EU, US protest as Belarus jails Nobel winner Bialiatski for 10 years

EU, US protest as Belarus jails Nobel winner Bialiatski for 10 years
Spain announces law promoting gender parity in politics and business

Spain announces law promoting gender parity in politics and business