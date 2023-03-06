 
Monday Mar 06 2023
Janhvi Kapoor receives ‘sweet’ wish from rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor turns a year older and she is receiving warm wishes from all around the globe. However, one wish has taken away the social media by a storm. Shikhar Pahariya, her rumored boyfriend shares a romantic post on her birthday.

Shikhar took to his Instagram stories and posted a picture of them facing the sun at a beach in Maldives. He captioned the picture as ‘Happy Birthday’ with a heat emoji. Janhvi reposted his wish on her Instagram story.

Earlier last month, Janhvi was snapped at airport leaving for a family vacation. She arrived at Mumbai Airport with her family. Shikhar accompanied them as well.

Last year, at Koffee With Karan, Janhvi almost confirmed the dating rumors. Karan said during the episode, “I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building."

Janhvi was last seen in Mili which was a Hindi remake of Malayalam film Helen. 

