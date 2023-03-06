 
Monday Mar 06 2023
K-pop group NMIXX release concept photos for new comeback

Monday Mar 06, 2023

They also released a story concept film

On March 6th, K-pop band NMIXX unveiled brand new concept pictures for their soon to release comeback called Expérgo. The pictures include shots of both the group and the individual members.

The shots seemed to be limited to a single room for both the group and individual photos, showing their gray surroundings along with piles of boxes, posters as well as an evidence board that appeared in their previous teasers.

On March 5th, they released a story concept film for their comeback called Dizziness of Freedom which shows the members as a voiceover plays over the clips. They also teased the songs in the new album by dropping a voice-only highlight medley where they sing snippets of the unreleased tracks.

The tracks included in the album will be Young, Dumb, Stupid, Love Me Like This, Paxxword, Just Did It, My Gosh and Home.

