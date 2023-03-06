 
pakistan
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Rana Javaid

Schools banned from sale of 'soda, soft drinks' in glass bottles

By
Rana Javaid

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Representational image of glass bottles. — Unsplash/File
Representational image of glass bottles. — Unsplash/File

KARACHI: The Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh (DIRPIS) prohibited the sale of limca and fizzy drinks in schools on Monday as a young student tragically died last week after being injured following the explosion of a soft drink bottle.

Huzaifa, a student of class five, was injured in a private school in Malir’s Model Colony area on February 24 after getting cut by a glass of a soft drink bottle, he later succumbed to his injuries.

A notification issued by the directorate read: “Principals/administrators of all privately-managed schools are directed to ensure that no Limca/Soda drink is allowed/kept in schools premises for sale.

“These steps are being taken to safeguard the children so that such painful incident may not occur in the future,” the notification said, citing the “heartbreaking incident” of Huzaifa’s passing as a reason.

It further advised all principals and administrators of privately managed schools in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benzirabad, and Larkana Regions that soft drinks and beverages in glass bottles should not be kept or sold in the school.

However, soft drinks in plastic bottles or cans may be sold in schools.

The incident

It should be noted that a case against the incident was registered on a complaint filed by the father at Model Colony police station, who said his child was taken to the hospital very late.

The case was registered against the school management under the provisions of negligence. As per the first information report, Huzaifa was hurt during the school’s function for students of its secondary section on its rooftop.

After the incident, DIRPIS also issued its report regarding the student getting injured in the incident.

According to the report, no function was held for students of class five. But Huzaifa went to the food stall alone and was injured after being hit in the neck by a bottle.

The report added that permission to set up a soft drink stall was given by the school administration.

DIRPIS Additional Director Rafia Javed, in the report, stated that the school's registration was suspended and a fine worth Rs75,000 was imposed for "irresponsibility and negligence,” ordering the school to pay for the student's medical treatment and also bear his academic expenses till matriculation.

