Student hit by glass bottle in Karachi school succumbs to injuries

Huzaifa was a student in class five.



Father registers against school.

Student died while receiving treatment.

KARACHI: A student, who was injured after getting cut by a glass of a soft drink bottle at a school in Karachi, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.



The incident took place on February 24 at a private school in Malir’s Model Colony area during which Huzaifa, a student of class five, was injured. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital’s trauma centre and was under treatment in its intensive care unit (ICU)

According to the child’s father, he died while receiving treatment at the medical facility.

It should be noted that a case against the incident was filed on a complaint filed by the father at Model Colony police station, who said his child was taken to the hospital very late.

The case was registered against the school management under the provisions of negligence. As per the first information report, Huzaifa was hurt during the school’s function for students of its secondary section on its rooftop.

After the incident, the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh also issued its report regarding the student getting injured in the incident.

According to the report, no function was held for students of class five. But Huzaifa went to the food stall alone and was injured after being hit in the neck by a bottle.

The report added that permission to set up a soft drink stall was given by the school administration.

Directorate of Inspection/Registration of Private Institutions Additional Director Rafia Javed, in the report, stated that the school's registration was suspended and a fine worth Rs75,000 was imposed for "irresponsibility and negligence".

While the child was still injured, the directorate had ordered the school to pay for the student's medical treatment and also bear his academic expenses till matriculation.