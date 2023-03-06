 
Matthew McConaughey's son Levi has strong resemblance to father as he attends fashion show with mum and sister

Matthew McConaughey's son Levis took his father's position at Stella Mccartney's Paris Fashion Week show.

Levis McConaughey was joined by his younger sister Vida, 12, and their model mother Camila Alves at Manège de l'Ecole Militaire ahead of the fall-winter 2023-24 presentation on Monday morning, March 6.

As per Daily Mail, the Oscar-winning actor's 14-year-old son had a striking resemblance with him with his center-parted hair.

McConaughey's youngest of the three children, 10-year-old Livingston, was missing on that day.

Meanwhile, Camilla Alves, 41, greeted the photographers and posed with her children in a sophisticated cream trouser suit with an unstructured blazer in a distinct crop and high-slung pleated trousers.

Levis and his sister also matched with their mum in their cream-coloured outfits.

