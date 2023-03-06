Twitter slows down worldwide

Twitter Monday slowed down worldwide impacting users from viewing image and video content on its platform.

According to Netblocks — a global watchdog monitoring cybersecurity and internet governance — the micro-blogging site's slowdown is not related to any "country-level internet disruptions".

"Confirmed: Twitter is currently experiencing international slowdowns and outages affecting many users, also impacting image and video content; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering #TwitterDown," the watchdog tweeted.



Meanwhile, Twitter Support also mentioned that some parts of the social media website may not be working as expected right now.

"Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences," the tweet read.

The bird app's support handle wrote that the company is "working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed."