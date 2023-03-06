 
Sci-Tech
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Twitter slows down worldwide

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Twitter slows down worldwide

Twitter Monday slowed down worldwide impacting users from viewing image and video content on its platform.

According to Netblocks — a global watchdog monitoring cybersecurity and internet governance — the micro-blogging site's slowdown is not related to any "country-level internet disruptions".

"Confirmed: Twitter is currently experiencing international slowdowns and outages affecting many users, also impacting image and video content; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering #TwitterDown," the watchdog tweeted.

Meanwhile, Twitter Support also mentioned that some parts of the social media website may not be working as expected right now.

"Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences," the tweet read.

The bird app's support handle wrote that the company is "working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed."

More From Sci-Tech:

Elon Musk responds to Twitter outage

Elon Musk responds to Twitter outage
WhatsApp to allow users to 'mute calls' from unknown numbers

WhatsApp to allow users to 'mute calls' from unknown numbers
Japanese AI manga: Threat to jobs or creativity booster?

Japanese AI manga: Threat to jobs or creativity booster?
'Sticker maker, report status': New, upcoming updates on WhatsApp

'Sticker maker, report status': New, upcoming updates on WhatsApp
CSGO: Did Nvidia leak source 2 version of the game?

CSGO: Did Nvidia leak source 2 version of the game?
WhatsApp now lets users 'silence' unknown calls

WhatsApp now lets users 'silence' unknown calls
Sonic OC maker Yuji Naka admits illegally trading over $1 million

Sonic OC maker Yuji Naka admits illegally trading over $1 million
Here are three 'horrifying things' that space travel can do to your body

Here are three 'horrifying things' that space travel can do to your body
Twitter's revenue, adjusted earnings drop about 40% in December: report

Twitter's revenue, adjusted earnings drop about 40% in December: report

This latest WhatsApp update will blow your mind

This latest WhatsApp update will blow your mind
Instagram, Facebook: Meta introducing changes in handling of major accounts

Instagram, Facebook: Meta introducing changes in handling of major accounts
SpaceX capsule delivers latest four-member crew to International Space Station

SpaceX capsule delivers latest four-member crew to International Space Station