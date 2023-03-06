 
entertainment
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Lenny Kravitz to perform in the Memoriam segment at the Academy Awards

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Lenny Kravitz to perform in the Memoriam segment at the Academy Awards

Lenny Kravitz is confirmed to perform live at the 95th Oscars, to be broadcasted on March 12.

Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner who are serving as executive producers and showrunners of this year’s Oscars, plus Molly McNearney who is also to executive produce, announced Kravitz's performance for the Memoriam segment, on March 6.

The Memoriam segment will honour more than 200 filmmakers, artists and executives in the Academy’s digital magazine.

As per Deadline, Lenny Kravitz, has a musical career spanning three decades with 11 studio albums that have sold 40 million copies globally and won four consecutive Grammy Awards.

Kravitz also starred in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Lee Daniels’ The Butler, The Hunger Games and Precious.

The ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

More From Entertainment:

Avril Lavigne spotted enjoying good company with Tyga at the Ottolinger show after split from Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne spotted enjoying good company with Tyga at the Ottolinger show after split from Mod Sun
Courteney Cox leaves onlookers awestruck as she steps out in NYC

Courteney Cox leaves onlookers awestruck as she steps out in NYC
Kerry Washington wears Whitney Houston's famous 1996 red halter dress at the American Black Film Festival

Kerry Washington wears Whitney Houston's famous 1996 red halter dress at the American Black Film Festival
Netflix confirms pop star-turned-sex offender, Garry Glitter's documentary

Netflix confirms pop star-turned-sex offender, Garry Glitter's documentary

Matthew McConaughey's son Levi has strong resemblance to father as he attends fashion show with mum and sister

Matthew McConaughey's son Levi has strong resemblance to father as he attends fashion show with mum and sister
Selena Gomez takes thinly veiled jibe at Hailey Bieber and Justin

Selena Gomez takes thinly veiled jibe at Hailey Bieber and Justin
'Game of Thrones' alum Natalie Dormer marries 'Vikings: Valhalla' actor David Oakes

'Game of Thrones' alum Natalie Dormer marries 'Vikings: Valhalla' actor David Oakes
Hyein from K-pop group New Jeans get to meet her idols BTS

Hyein from K-pop group New Jeans get to meet her idols BTS
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's fans slam Rebel Wilson over her comments about Duchess

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's fans slam Rebel Wilson over her comments about Duchess
K-pop group Treasure almost injured during airport mobbing

K-pop group Treasure almost injured during airport mobbing
Blackpink’s Jisoo confirms solo debut date and releases a teaser

Blackpink’s Jisoo confirms solo debut date and releases a teaser
Blackpink’s agency makes shocking announcement about new group

Blackpink’s agency makes shocking announcement about new group