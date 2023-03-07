 
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle knew father's 'pride was wounded' with 'hanging belly' headline

Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

Meghan Markle gave her best shot to soothe her father as press decided to run harmful stories against him.

Writing in memoir 'Spare', Prince Harry reveals his then-girlfriend 'constantly' worried about her father.

Harry pens: "Meg had to spend months trying to soothe her father. There was always something new that he’d read about himself, something derogatory he’d taken to heart. His pride was constantly wounded. Every day there was another humiliating photo in the papers. Thomas Markle buying a new loo. Thomas Markle buying a six-pack. Thomas Markle with his belly hanging over his belt."

Harry and Meghan empathized with Thomas, they admitted.

"We understood. Meg told him we knew how he felt. The press, the paps, they were awful. Impossible to totally ignore what’s written, she acknowledged. But please do try to ignore them in person. Ignore anyone who approaches, Daddy. Be on guard against anyone who pretends to be your best friend. He seemed to be listening. He started to sound as if he was in a better place, mentally," Harry said.

