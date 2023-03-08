Sarah Ferguson ‘really proud’ to financially support Prince Andrew after scandal

File Footage

Sarah Ferguson revealed she is “very pleased and proud” to support her ex-husband Prince Andrew financially after his sexual assault scandal.



While promoting her book A Most Intriguing Lady: A Novel, the Duchess of York revealed she runs her home with her earnings after the Duke of York relinquish his role within the monarchy.

"Since he stepped back [from royal duties] he doesn't actually take taxpayers' money. And I'm in a position where I can support him and the rest of the family through my work," Sarah said.

"And I’m really pleased and proud to do that,” Sarah, who still lives with Andrew despite their divorce in 1996, added in a recent interview as per OK! Magazine.

"All I will say is that for many years now – it started with Budgie the Little Helicopter – I've really pushed to look after my girls and to contribute to the York family life," the author continued.

While talking about Duke’s “difficult few years” since the scandal, Sarah said, "I feel that he's... I did... in 1986 I married a very good man. Zip."