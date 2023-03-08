Jada Pinkett Smith ex-fling found Chris Rock Netflix special ‘funny but truthful’

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-lover August Alsina watched Chris Rock Netflix special show Chris Rock: Selective Outrage and found it “funny but truthful.”

The Red Table Talk show host admitted that she had an affair with the Numb singer while she was married to the Emancipation star back in 2020.

In his stand-up special, the Everybody Hates Chris star referred to Jada’s affair with August while slamming Will over the headline making Oscars slap a year after the scandal.

Now, an insider told The New York Post that August watched the show and was pleased to see the comedian not only joking about the incident but spilling facts.

“August watched the Netflix special and he laughed,” the insider said. “He thought it was not only funny but truthful. That was the best part for him.”

“A lot of people spoke out against [Alsina]. So he was happy to see that Chris Rock seemed to be advocating for the truth and not just making a joke,” the source added.

Chris suggested during his show that Will not only smacked him because of the joke on her baldness but did so to express the built-up anger over his wife’s affair with August.

“Everybody in the world called him a (expletive),” Chris said of the actor. “Everybody. Everybody. And who’s he hit? Me. A n—a he know he could beat. That is some (expletive).”