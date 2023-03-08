 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Jada Pinkett Smith ex-fling found Chris Rock Netflix special ‘funny but truthful’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

Jada Pinkett Smith ex-fling found Chris Rock Netflix special ‘funny but truthful’
Jada Pinkett Smith ex-fling found Chris Rock Netflix special ‘funny but truthful’

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-lover August Alsina watched Chris Rock Netflix special show Chris Rock: Selective Outrage and found it “funny but truthful.”

The Red Table Talk show host admitted that she had an affair with the Numb singer while she was married to the Emancipation star back in 2020.

In his stand-up special, the Everybody Hates Chris star referred to Jada’s affair with August while slamming Will over the headline making Oscars slap a year after the scandal.

Now, an insider told The New York Post that August watched the show and was pleased to see the comedian not only joking about the incident but spilling facts.

“August watched the Netflix special and he laughed,” the insider said. “He thought it was not only funny but truthful. That was the best part for him.”

“A lot of people spoke out against [Alsina]. So he was happy to see that Chris Rock seemed to be advocating for the truth and not just making a joke,” the source added.

Chris suggested during his show that Will not only smacked him because of the joke on her baldness but did so to express the built-up anger over his wife’s affair with August.

“Everybody in the world called him a (expletive),” Chris said of the actor. “Everybody. Everybody. And who’s he hit? Me. A n—a he know he could beat. That is some (expletive).”

More From Entertainment:

Jenna Ortega reveals real reason why she doesn’t like romantic comedies

Jenna Ortega reveals real reason why she doesn’t like romantic comedies
Netflix F1 show slammed over advertising

Netflix F1 show slammed over advertising
Sarah Ferguson says Princess Diana would’ve been ‘very proud’ of her grandkids

Sarah Ferguson says Princess Diana would’ve been ‘very proud’ of her grandkids
Amy Robach. T.J. Holmes pays tribute to PR guru Howard Bragman

Amy Robach. T.J. Holmes pays tribute to PR guru Howard Bragman
Prince William continues royal duties as Meghan Markle, Harry evicted from Frogmore Cottage

Prince William continues royal duties as Meghan Markle, Harry evicted from Frogmore Cottage
Jason Sudeikis talk parenting, setting ‘good examples’ after Olivia Wilde’s split

Jason Sudeikis talk parenting, setting ‘good examples’ after Olivia Wilde’s split
Brad Pitt reportedly wants to start a family with new flame Ines De Ramon

Brad Pitt reportedly wants to start a family with new flame Ines De Ramon
'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval apologizes to Ariana Madix: 'I was selfish'

'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval apologizes to Ariana Madix: 'I was selfish'
Sarah Ferguson ‘really proud’ to financially support Prince Andrew after scandal

Sarah Ferguson ‘really proud’ to financially support Prince Andrew after scandal
Katy Perry slammed for 'mom-shaming' young contestant: 'Boo to Katy Perry!'

Katy Perry slammed for 'mom-shaming' young contestant: 'Boo to Katy Perry!'