Wednesday Mar 08 2023
King Charles ‘doomed’ if Prince Harry ‘has nothing left to loose’

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

Experts fear that the decision of King Charles to leave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with no fears, could spell disaster.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these allegations.

She warns, “Could this affect Harry’s position as a Counsellor of State, with there being some suggestion that to remain so he must be domiciled in the UK.”

“If the Duke of Sussex no longer boasts his own Windsor address, what impact could that have on him being a counsellor? (Though Princess Anne and Prince Edward were added as counsellors last year, effectively sidelining he and Andrew from the gig.)”

“Then there is just how inflammatory Charles’ move may yet prove to be.”

“Just what Harry and Meghan might do or say if they feel like they have nothing left to lose? Or if they are just mightily p***** off and want to knock the imperious wind out of His Majesty’s sails?”

“There is no end to the multitude of ways they could derail the lead up to the coronation from a PR perspective.”

