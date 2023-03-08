Royal family skips Lilibet's christening despite invite from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had their daughter, Princess Lilibet, christened in the US last Friday and extended invitations to their royal relatives in the UK, who did not attend the ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex failed to persuade King Charles, Prince William and other senior members of the royal family to attend their daughter Princess Lilibet's event.

Omid Scobie has confirmed that the royal family was invited by the couple to attend the ceremony but they skipped.

There were less than 50 guests at the intimate gathering, including Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, Lilibet’s godfather, Tyler Perry, and an unnamed godmother.

It is to mention here that Harry and Meghan's children, Lilibet and Archie, have received royal titles after Queen Elizabeth II’s death last September under rules set out by King George V.

