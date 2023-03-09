 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle turned to 'ayurvedic' doctor to get pregnant

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were directed to an ayurvedic doctor as they attempted to expand their family.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex notes how he was desperate to turn to any help that could help them conceive.

Harry reveals: "Friends recommended an ayurvedic doctor who’d helped them conceive. As I understood it, ayurvedic medicine sorted people into categories. I don’t recall which category this doctor sorted Meg into, but she did confirm our suspicion that Meg’s weight loss might be a barrier to conceiving."

He continues: "Gain five pounds, the doctor promised, and you’ll get pregnant. So Meg ate, and ate, and soon put on the recommended five pounds, and we looked hopefully at the calendar."

