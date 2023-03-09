Insiders talk Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship amid ‘trust issues’

The truth behind Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s current relationship dynamic has just been brought to light.

An inside source close to Entertainment Tonight brought these claims to light.

Per their findings, Fox and Kelly “have a lot to work out before they can think about moving forward together as partners.”

“MGK really loves Megan, and he is hopeful that they can get to a better place and be happy together. He knows he is going to have to go above and beyond to reconcile things with her.”

These revelations come shortly after Kelly and Fox’s relationship turmoil made headlines and sources stepped forward to reveal, “Megan and MGK have had ups and downs throughout their relationship, but at the end of the day, they have a lot of love for each other and a deep connection.”

“They have very strong feelings for one another, so their emotions often come out in intense ways. They are working together with the goal of trying to mend things and move forward together.”