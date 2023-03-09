 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Insiders talk Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship amid ‘trust issues’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Insiders talk Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship amid ‘trust issues’
Insiders talk Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship amid ‘trust issues’

The truth behind Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s current relationship dynamic has just been brought to light.

An inside source close to Entertainment Tonight brought these claims to light.

Per their findings, Fox and Kelly “have a lot to work out before they can think about moving forward together as partners.”

“MGK really loves Megan, and he is hopeful that they can get to a better place and be happy together. He knows he is going to have to go above and beyond to reconcile things with her.”

These revelations come shortly after Kelly and Fox’s relationship turmoil made headlines and sources stepped forward to reveal, “Megan and MGK have had ups and downs throughout their relationship, but at the end of the day, they have a lot of love for each other and a deep connection.”

“They have very strong feelings for one another, so their emotions often come out in intense ways. They are working together with the goal of trying to mend things and move forward together.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William’s ‘sought and won good old-fashioned revenge’ with Prince Harry

Prince William’s ‘sought and won good old-fashioned revenge’ with Prince Harry
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny fuel romance rumors with PDA on latest outing

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny fuel romance rumors with PDA on latest outing

Jason Sudeikis gives no 'definitive answer' about 'Ted Lasso' future

Jason Sudeikis gives no 'definitive answer' about 'Ted Lasso' future
Christina Ricci has doubts about her ‘Yellowjackets’ comeback

Christina Ricci has doubts about her ‘Yellowjackets’ comeback
King Charles’ Coronation slammed for being expensive ‘display of wealth’

King Charles’ Coronation slammed for being expensive ‘display of wealth’
Lady Gaga will not perform at 2023 Oscars, reveals producer Glenn Weiss

Lady Gaga will not perform at 2023 Oscars, reveals producer Glenn Weiss
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson’s relationship dynamic: Insider

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson’s relationship dynamic: Insider
Pink talks teaching kids to ‘give back to people’

Pink talks teaching kids to ‘give back to people’
Selena Gomez urges ‘kind’ younger self in heartfelt message

Selena Gomez urges ‘kind’ younger self in heartfelt message
Prince Harry reveals real reason that ‘gets’ him ‘out of bed every day’

Prince Harry reveals real reason that ‘gets’ him ‘out of bed every day’
Critics think Buckingham Palace reaction will paralyze Harry and Meghan

Critics think Buckingham Palace reaction will paralyze Harry and Meghan

Netflix stars say series shows ups and downs of pro game

Netflix stars say series shows ups and downs of pro game