Christine Taylor opens up on reconnecting with Ben Stiller

Christine Taylor advises the estranged couple on rekindling their relationship from her experience with Ben Stiller.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Zoolander actor opened up on their relationship's ups and downs, "Family was always a priority, but I think Ben and I both sort of started to grow in different directions," Taylor said, adding that the decision to separate was not one the couple "took lightly."

That time apart for each of us to sort of get to know who we are ... I think we have these growth spurts even as adults."

The pandemic gave the reason for the couple to live together after their separation.

The 51-year-old expressed a "special" time for the pair as they connected instantly after living together.

"We found this way back," she added.

Previously the pair announced their separation in 2017 after 17 years of marriage.

Stiller and Taylor also shared two children, Ella and Quinlin.