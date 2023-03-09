 
world
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Reuters

Taliban governor of Afghanistan's Balkh province killed in blast: police

By
Reuters

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Taliban members in charge of security, patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan October 28, 2021. — Reuters/File
Taliban members in charge of security, patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan October 28, 2021. — Reuters/File

KABUL: A blast tore through the Taliban governor's office in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province on Thursday, killing him and two others, police said.

"Today around 9am a blast took place inside the second floor of the governor's office, due to the blast (governor) Mawlawi Mohammad Dawood Muzamil has been killed with two civilians," said Mohammed Asif Waziri, Balkh's police spokesperson.

He said police were investigating and would provide more details once they became clear.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known. The incident marks one of the most senior officials confirmed dead since the Taliban took over the country in 2021.

Daesh has claimed a series of deadly attacks in Afghanistan in recent months, some on civilian targets and others on Taliban security forces.

More From World:

US releases Saudi Guantanamo detainee after 21 years

US releases Saudi Guantanamo detainee after 21 years
Strong resistance as France set to hike retirement age from 62 to 64

Strong resistance as France set to hike retirement age from 62 to 64
Canada’s first Indigenous governor general decries online abuse

Canada’s first Indigenous governor general decries online abuse
Women's Day: Thousands protest for rights across world cities

Women's Day: Thousands protest for rights across world cities
Biden slams Republicans for trivialising Capitol Hill attack

Biden slams Republicans for trivialising Capitol Hill attack
UK announces sanctions against women's rights violators

UK announces sanctions against women's rights violators
French president backs enshrining right to abortion in French constitution

French president backs enshrining right to abortion in French constitution
Rishi Sunak issues strict warning to migrants

Rishi Sunak issues strict warning to migrants
UN wants action from China on human rights concerns

UN wants action from China on human rights concerns
Women deal with added burdens of Turkey’s quake disaster

Women deal with added burdens of Turkey’s quake disaster
UN says UK draft law amounts to ‘asylum ban’

UN says UK draft law amounts to ‘asylum ban’
UK’s Sunak pledges to stop cross-Channel migrants

UK’s Sunak pledges to stop cross-Channel migrants