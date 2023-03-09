 
Bruce Willis' wife refutes claims Demi Moore has 'moved in' with them amid his dementia

Bruce Willis wife Emma Heming Willis has shut down reports that his ex-wife Demi Moore has moved in with them to help with actor’s dementia care.

An insider told Radar Online that the A Few Good Men star will not leave The Sixth Sense actor “until the very end” and is determined “to make sure every day Bruce has left on earth will be filled with love."

However, refuting the claims once and for all, the model took to Instagram to reveal that the reports are not true while calling such news articles “dumb.”

“Let's nip this one in the bud. This is so dumb. Please stop,” Emma wrote on her story.

This comes after Emma asked paparazzi to “keep their space” while taking photographs and videos of her husband when he goes out in a social media video.

"If you are someone that is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and just to navigate them safely,” she said in a video.

"So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about, just keep your space. I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space."

"For the video people, please don't be yelling at my husband, asking him how he's doing, or the woo-hooing or the yippee-ki-yays, just don't do it, okay?" she concluded.

