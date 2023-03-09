 
Thursday Mar 09 2023
Michael Jackson nephew blasts Chris Rock, thanks Will Smith for Oscar slap

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Michael Jackson nephew Taj Jackson thanked Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock during 2022 Academy Awards while thrashing him for using his family as “punching bags.”

The singer bashed the Everybody Hates Chris star for “attacking,” “bullying” and “harassing” his dead uncle during his comedy specials especially his latest Netflix show Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.

Taking to Twitter, Taj also condemned the comedian for comparing the King of Pop to R. Kelly over past abuse allegations.

“Chris Rock has used my family as punching bags for his entire career. Yet I am supposed to feel bad for him getting slapped and humiliated on the Oscars,” Taj penned.

“After seeing a new clip of him attacking my dead uncle in the first minutes of his “Retaliation-I’m still relevant” special, I have 3 things to say,” he added.

Taj continued, “1. What did my family ever do to you to warrant these decades of harassment and your constant bullying disguised as jokes?”

“2. Just because you were bullied early on in life doesn’t give you the excuse to bully others now. 3. Thank you Will Smith.”

In his show, Chris attacked Michael saying, “The thing I have a problem with is the selective outrage, selective outrage. Everybody, you know what I’m talking about.”

“One person does something, they get canceled. Somebody else does the exact same thing -NOTHING. You know what I’m talking about.

“You know, like the kind of people that play Michael Jackson songs but won’t play R. Kelly. Same crime, one of them just got better songs.”

