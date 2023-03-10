 
Sci-Tech
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Reuters

US Chamber of Commerce calls for AI regulation

By
Reuters

Friday Mar 10, 2023

ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration taken, on February 3, 2023.— Reuters
ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration taken, on February 3, 2023.— Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US Chamber of Commerce on Thursday called for regulation of artificial intelligence technology to ensure it does not hurt growth or become a national security risk, a departure from the business lobbying group's typical anti-regulatory stance.

While there is little in terms of proposed legislation for AI, the fast-growing artificial intelligence program ChatGPT has drawn praise for its ability to write answers quickly to a wide range of queries and has raised US lawmakers' concerns about its impact on national security and education.

The Chamber report argues policymakers and business leaders must quickly ramp up their efforts to establish a "risk-based regulatory framework" that will ensure AI is deployed responsibly.

It added that AI is projected to add $13 trillion to global economic growth by 2030 and that it has made important contributions such as easing hospital nursing shortages and mapping wildfires to speed emergency management officials' response. The report emphasized the need to be ready for the technology's looming ubiquity and potential dangers.

The report asserts that within 20 years, "virtually every" business and government agency will use AI.

A product of a commission on artificial intelligence that the Chamber established last year, the report is in part a recognition of the critical role the business community will play in the deployment and management of AI, the Chamber said.

Even as it calls for more regulation, the Chamber is careful to caveat that there may be broad exceptions to how regulation is applied.

"Rather than trying to develop a one-size-fits-all regulatory framework, this approach to AI regulation allows for the development of flexible, industry-specific guidance and best practices," the report says.

More From Sci-Tech:

Flying around moon: Artemis 2 crew to be revealed in April

Flying around moon: Artemis 2 crew to be revealed in April
Dwarf elephants? Giant rats? Strange island creatures at high risk

Dwarf elephants? Giant rats? Strange island creatures at high risk
Apple to launch app dedicated to classical music

Apple to launch app dedicated to classical music
Are new characters for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe out?

Are new characters for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe out?
Free VPN will be available in all Google One plans soon

Free VPN will be available in all Google One plans soon
Spotify woos creators, adds video in revamp

Spotify woos creators, adds video in revamp
Chinese students turn to ChatGPT to get homework help

Chinese students turn to ChatGPT to get homework help
Twitter could be cash flow positive next quarter: Elon Musk

Twitter could be cash flow positive next quarter: Elon Musk
How do astronauts work out in space?

How do astronauts work out in space?
WhatsApp's new 'text editor' to make conversations better than ever

WhatsApp's new 'text editor' to make conversations better than ever
Elon Musk tweets rare apology for ex-employee Halli Thorleifsson

Elon Musk tweets rare apology for ex-employee Halli Thorleifsson
What's the theme of Google doodle for Women's Day this year?

What's the theme of Google doodle for Women's Day this year?