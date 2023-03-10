 
Hidden corridor discovered inside Egypt's Great Pyramid of Giza

Tourists ride camels in front of the Great Pyramids plateau in Giza, Egypt December 11, 2022. — Reuters
Egypt's famous and largest landmarks — the Great Pyramids of Giza — have not remained hidden from the world anymore as scientists have figured out ways to determine the inside structure of one of the wonder of the world with the help of cosmic rays. 

With a height of 146 metres, Pyramid was built as a tomb during Pharaoh Khufu's reign or Cheops in around 2,560 BC. As much of its casing of white limestone was removed it currently has a height of 139 metres.

Historically, its ancient treasures were robbed by looters for thousands of years and experts have studied its interior design using cutting-edge technologies and modern techniques such as thermal scanners.

An image of a hidden corridor inside the Great Pyramid of Giza that was discovered by researches from the Scan Pyramids project is displayed during a news conference of the Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Eissa in front of the Great Pyramid of Giza, Giza, Egypt, March 2, 2023. — Reuters
The Pyramid still has many secrets to reveal. In 2015, a team of Scan Pyramids used subatomic particles to study the concealed things about the landmark. IN 2017, the team encountered a huge void above the gallery of the pyramid. The purpose, however, of the "Big Void" — as it was dubbed — was not known.

A research study published in the journal Nature Communications on Thursday has been able to determine the structure of the corridor with the help of cosmic rays which fall upon the earth constantly from the sun.

A hidden corridor inside the Great Pyramid of Giza that was discovered by researchers from the Scan Pyramids project by the Egyptian Tourism Ministry of Antiquities is seen in Giza, Egypt March 2, 2023. — Reuters
A subatomic particle, mouns — a cosmic ray — passes through the earth's atmosphere and also collides with the matter on the surface of the earth. The absorption rate of the mouns by an object is measurable as per the object's density.  The moun is also an important ray because it is considered one of the basic particles of which the universe is created.

Seven detectors were placed inside the two corridors of the Pyramid by two research teams from 2016 to 2019 over the three-year period. The detectors were used to observe the activity of the mouns.

When the mouns fall upon the detector from any direction, it allows ascertaining from what matter they have passed through prior to their detection. This way, the experts were able to chalk out the discovery of the North Face Corridor and then defined its specifications.

As the measurements explain, the North Face Corridor is 2.6 feet behind the North Face Chevron, above the current entrance to the pyramid for the tourists.

The corridor is expected to be 27 feet in length and shaped like a pipe, running to the ground horizontally. It is likely that it has a cross-section larger than other corridors in the Pyramid. Also, this measurement fails to connect the relation to the 30 metres long "Big Void" which was detected some years earlier by the Scan Pyramids expert.

Just because North Face Chevron was not known to the world, it is interesting for people and experts to find out more about it and its characteristics. People also raise questions regarding the purpose behind the hidden chevrons and their structures. 

As the scientists indulge themselves more in the study of these pyramids, and their pathways, they come across more questions in their minds as it generates further curiosity for learning more about the hidden side of the pyramids. 

