‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes most-streamed film after 2023 Oscar nominations

Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick continues to set new records after scoring the best picture nomination at the 2023 Oscar awards.

It has been reported that the sequel to 1986’s iconic hit Top Gun, has now become the most streamed film on digital platform following the Oscar nominations announcement.

According to Deadline, the Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick has clocked 2.4 million streaming views in U.S. households on Paramount+.

Maverick has only been available for streaming since December.

Since the Oscar nominations were first announced on January 24 and through March 5, Samba TV, which measures U.S. viewership for streaming, has reported the second most watched Best Picture was Warner Bros’ Elvis, with 1.8 million streams.

James Cameron directorial Avatar: The Way of Water has yet to hit streaming services, as it’s scheduled for digital release later this month.

Besides Best Picture, Top Gun: Maverick has earned nominations for original song, editing, adapted screenplay, sound and visual effects.

The 95th Academy Awards are set to air on Sunday March 12.