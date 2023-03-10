 
entertainment
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes most-streamed film after 2023 Oscar nominations

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes most-streamed film after 2023 Oscar nominations
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes most-streamed film after 2023 Oscar nominations 

Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick continues to set new records after scoring the best picture nomination at the 2023 Oscar awards.

It has been reported that the sequel to 1986’s iconic hit Top Gun, has now become the most streamed film on digital platform following the Oscar nominations announcement.

According to Deadline, the Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick has clocked 2.4 million streaming views in U.S. households on Paramount+.

Maverick has only been available for streaming since December.

Since the Oscar nominations were first announced on January 24 and through March 5, Samba TV, which measures U.S. viewership for streaming, has reported the second most watched Best Picture was Warner Bros’ Elvis, with 1.8 million streams.

James Cameron directorial Avatar: The Way of Water has yet to hit streaming services, as it’s scheduled for digital release later this month.

Besides Best Picture, Top Gun: Maverick has earned nominations for original song, editing, adapted screenplay, sound and visual effects.

The 95th Academy Awards are set to air on Sunday March 12.

More From Entertainment:

Oscar nominees in main categories

Oscar nominees in main categories
Emily Ratajkowski shades ex Sebastian Bear-McClard: ‘Men are trash!’

Emily Ratajkowski shades ex Sebastian Bear-McClard: ‘Men are trash!’
Meghan, Harry go on fun outings to show 'they’re not rattled' by Frogmore eviction

Meghan, Harry go on fun outings to show 'they’re not rattled' by Frogmore eviction

Meghan Markle shares latest updates after Archie, Lilibet title change

Meghan Markle shares latest updates after Archie, Lilibet title change
2023 Oscars: Academy Awards ‘deny’ Volodymyr Zelensky’s plea to appear on telecast

2023 Oscars: Academy Awards ‘deny’ Volodymyr Zelensky’s plea to appear on telecast
Palace staff told to include Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in coronation plans

Palace staff told to include Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in coronation plans

'Friends' Courteney Cox on going overboard with fillers: 'It’s a domino effect'

'Friends' Courteney Cox on going overboard with fillers: 'It’s a domino effect'
Helen Mirren believes her long hair is ‘quite radical’

Helen Mirren believes her long hair is ‘quite radical’
Jonas Brothers tease new tour announcement: ‘It’s a new era!’

Jonas Brothers tease new tour announcement: ‘It’s a new era!’
Bruce Willis wife hits back at claims she’s using his dementia to get ‘five minutes’ of fame

Bruce Willis wife hits back at claims she’s using his dementia to get ‘five minutes’ of fame
‘You’ Tati Gabrielle hails Penn Badgley’s dissociative acting skill

‘You’ Tati Gabrielle hails Penn Badgley’s dissociative acting skill
Alec Baldwin’s lawyer reveals New Mexico bid to ‘destroy’ Rust gun

Alec Baldwin’s lawyer reveals New Mexico bid to ‘destroy’ Rust gun