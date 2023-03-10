 
Friday Mar 10 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Coronation invite ‘nauseating’

Friday Mar 10, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attendance at the Coronation has just been branded “nauseating display that everyone will have to just grin and bear.”

Royal commentator and author A.N. Wilson brought these warnings and insights to light.

According to the DailyMail, the writer started by saying, “In time-honoured fashion, they will probably arrange to attend some charity event to advertise how much they care for some section of the community supposedly neglected by the other royals. Or they will be seen hobnobbing with some particularly hot A-listers.”

“Nauseating as this will be, everyone will have to just grin and bear it.”

“There remains, however, a number of unanswered questions. It seems overwhelmingly likely that their agreement to attend the ceremony has been negotiated by some third party – whether this was the Archbishop of Canterbury, who knows?”

“No doubt some sort of 'deal' has been struck. Can it be mere coincidence that, while Meghan cannot call herself Her Royal Highness, 'Buckingham Palace' this week let it be known that it will be permissible to talk of 'Prince' Archie and 'Princess' Lilibet Diana.”

