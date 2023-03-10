 
health
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Reuters

Moderna to hire around 2,000 employees globally by 2023-end

By
Reuters

Friday Mar 10, 2023

A sign marks the headquarters of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine maker Moderna in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US, April 28, 2022. — Reuters
Moderna said on Friday it was planning to hire about 2,000 employees globally by the year-end and expand its US presence to include new offices on the West Coast.

The company has been working on developing vaccines for skin cancer, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) using its mRNA technology, which if approved would significantly help Moderna that currently relies heavily on its COVID-19 shot.

The COVID vaccine maker said it will open new offices in California and Seattle, which will provide technology solutions across the company, and its Genomics unit will expand to south San Francisco.

Moderna had about 3,900 full-time employees as of December 31, according to a regulatory filing.

