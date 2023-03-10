 
Sci-Tech
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
AFP

Meta working on potential Twitter rival

By
AFP

Friday Mar 10, 2023

Facebook parent company Meta is planning a new service that could rival Twitter. — AFP/File
Facebook parent company Meta is planning a new service that could rival Twitter. — AFP/File

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook owner Meta is working on a new "text sharing" social media platform, it said Friday, in a project seen as a potential rival to embattled Twitter.

Since billionaire Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter in October, the influential website has suffered outages, layoffs and seen advertisers flee the platform over the lack of content moderation.

But so far no major alternative to Twitter has emerged, leaving global leaders, politicians, celebrities and companies little choice but to continue to communicate via the platform.

Following reports on news websites Platformer and India-based Moneycontrol, Meta confirmed on Friday that it was beginning to work on the new platform.

"We’re exploring a standalone, decentralized social network for sharing text updates," Meta said in a short email statement.

"We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests," the statement added.

The media reports said that Meta’s new app would use technology that allowed it to be interoperable with niche network Mastodon and other platforms.

This would be a clear break from the usual practice by tech giants, where platforms such as Instagram or YouTube are kept behind technological walls and operate using company servers under strict rules.

Mastodon runs from decentralized computing servers, with no central management or authority calling the shots.

In December, Musk briefly banned Twitter accounts that provided links to other social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon.

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp CEO supports Signal's concerns over UK's Online Safety Bill

WhatsApp CEO supports Signal's concerns over UK's Online Safety Bill
Tired of texts from unknown numbers? WhatsApp now has a solution

Tired of texts from unknown numbers? WhatsApp now has a solution
NASA warns of Earth's possible collision with asteroid

NASA warns of Earth's possible collision with asteroid
OpenAI to give users more control over generative AI system

OpenAI to give users more control over generative AI system
Flying around moon: Artemis 2 crew to be revealed in April

Flying around moon: Artemis 2 crew to be revealed in April
US Chamber of Commerce calls for AI regulation

US Chamber of Commerce calls for AI regulation
Dwarf elephants? Giant rats? Strange island creatures at high risk

Dwarf elephants? Giant rats? Strange island creatures at high risk
Apple to launch app dedicated to classical music

Apple to launch app dedicated to classical music
Are new characters for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe out?

Are new characters for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe out?
Free VPN will be available in all Google One plans soon

Free VPN will be available in all Google One plans soon
Spotify woos creators, adds video in revamp

Spotify woos creators, adds video in revamp
Chinese students turn to ChatGPT to get homework help

Chinese students turn to ChatGPT to get homework help