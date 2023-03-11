Selena Gomez admits 'crying' her 'eyes out' after being body shamed: 'so unfair'

Selena Gomez admitted that she used to cry her eyes out after pretending to be not bothered by online bashing regarding her weight.

Gomez, 30, who has been shutting down body-shammers and has a track record of standing strong against online trolling admitted that she “lied” about not being affected by negative comments about her body-weight.

"I lied. I would go online and I would post a picture and I would say, ‘It doesn’t matter. I’m not accepting what you’re saying,'" the actress, 30, said on the Apple TV+ docuseries Dear…, which came out on Thursday.

She also confessed that she would still be in her room "crying" her "eyes out because no one deserves to hear those things."

“I was posting these things saying it doesn’t bother me because I didn’t want it to bother other people who are experiencing the same thing,” the Calm Down singer continued, adding, "Getting shamed for what they look like, who they are, who they love, I just think it’s so unfair."

“I don’t think that anybody deserves less than" she added.

The Only Murders in the Building star was diagnosed with lupus in 2014, she shared that people online "couldn’t wait" to find a reason to bring her down, despite her chronic disease’s painful side effects.

"I was being shamed for gaining weight because of my lupus," she said

Earlier this year, Gomez responded back at body-shamers following her appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes.

At that time, Gomez rocked a strapless Valentino gown as she shared the stage with her 9-year-old sister, Gracie.

"I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays," Gomez said in an Instagram Live after the award show, adding, "But we don’t care," as she and her sister burst into laughter.