General Motors explores using ChatGPT in vehicles

The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. — Reuters

General Motors is exploring uses for ChatGPT as part of its broader collaboration with Microsoft Corp, a company executive told Reuters.

"ChatGPT is going to be in everything," GM Vice President Scott Miller said in an interview last week.

The chatbot could be used to access information on how to use vehicle features normally found in an owners manual, program functions such as a garage door code or integrate schedules from a calendar, Miller said.

"This shift is not just about one single capability like the evolution of voice commands, but instead means that customers can expect their future vehicles to be far more capable and fresh overall when it comes to emerging technologies," a GM spokesperson said on Friday.

The news was first reported by the website Semafor, which said that the American automaker was working on a virtual personal assistant that uses AI models behind ChatGPT.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced a multi-billion dollar investment in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI and said it aims to add the chatbot's technology into all its products.



Microsoft, like other big tech companies, has been ramping up its efforts to embed more technology in vehicles, from infotainment systems to automated driving to operating systems that control battery performance and multiple other functions of a vehicle.

GM in 2021 partnered with Microsoft to accelerate the commercialization of driverless vehicles.

Shares of GM were down about 2% on Friday amid a broader drop.