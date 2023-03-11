Jane Fonda opens up about taking peyote with Lily Tomlin: ‘horrible’

Jane Fonda has recently reflected on her experience of taking peyote along with Lily Tomlin on Stephen Colbert’s late-night show.



During the show, Jane and Lily discussed about the do’s and don’ts when it comes to consuming the plant, which is known for its hallucinogenic effects.

“I microdose,” confessed Lily.

She disclosed that Jane’s “not that advanced”.

On the other hand, Jane explained, “I've always had really good experiences with peyote, but the time we took it together, it was horrible.”

Jane shared that she was “totally paranoid”.

“It was the worst. I love it, but I wouldn't do peyote unless you were with a guide,” stated Jane.

Lily chimed in and added, “Like a shaman, as I am."

When Stephen asked whether he could “benefit from peyote”, Jane jokingly said to “give it a try”.

“I think you need a little peyote, yeah, and I'll be your guide,” she quipped.