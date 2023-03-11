 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Jane Fonda opens up about taking peyote with Lily Tomlin: ‘horrible’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

Jane Fonda opens up about taking peyote with Lily Tomlin: ‘horrible’
Jane Fonda opens up about taking peyote with Lily Tomlin: ‘horrible’

Jane Fonda has recently reflected on her experience of taking peyote along with Lily Tomlin on Stephen Colbert’s late-night show.

During the show, Jane and Lily discussed about the do’s and don’ts when it comes to consuming the plant, which is known for its hallucinogenic effects.

“I microdose,” confessed Lily.

She disclosed that Jane’s “not that advanced”.

On the other hand, Jane explained, “I've always had really good experiences with peyote, but the time we took it together, it was horrible.”

Jane shared that she was “totally paranoid”.

“It was the worst. I love it, but I wouldn't do peyote unless you were with a guide,” stated Jane.

Lily chimed in and added, “Like a shaman, as I am."

When Stephen asked whether he could “benefit from peyote”, Jane jokingly said to “give it a try”.

“I think you need a little peyote, yeah, and I'll be your guide,” she quipped.

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ V brings back old memories in recent livestream

BTS’ V brings back old memories in recent livestream
BamBam from the K-pop group GOT7 reveals which idol he had a crush on

BamBam from the K-pop group GOT7 reveals which idol he had a crush on
K-pop group Twice reveal their future as a group and soloists

K-pop group Twice reveal their future as a group and soloists
Blackpink’s Lisa gets surprising gift from fan

Blackpink’s Lisa gets surprising gift from fan
Blackpink’s Jisoo reveals why Lisa abandoned her during their day out

Blackpink’s Jisoo reveals why Lisa abandoned her during their day out
2023 Oscars: Academy executive reacts to Chris Rock’s ‘critical’ Netflix special

2023 Oscars: Academy executive reacts to Chris Rock’s ‘critical’ Netflix special

Shakira thinks ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ had Depeche Mode impression

Shakira thinks ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ had Depeche Mode impression
BTS’ agency comments on Suga’s collaboration with soloist IU

BTS’ agency comments on Suga’s collaboration with soloist IU
Chrissy Teigen gets ready for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ appearance with baby Esti

Chrissy Teigen gets ready for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ appearance with baby Esti
Janet Jackson sets new documentary at Lifetime

Janet Jackson sets new documentary at Lifetime
Oscars: Asian representation achieves remarkable breakthrough

Oscars: Asian representation achieves remarkable breakthrough
Director of Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ denies bullying accusations

Director of Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ denies bullying accusations