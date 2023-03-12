 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 12 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles receives gift from Royal Canadian Mounted Police

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has gifted a horse to Britain’s King Charles.

The royal family shared details and photos of the horse namely Noble.

The seven year-old mare - who stands at 16.2 hands high - is currently settling into life at The Royal Mews in Windsor.

Chosen for her athletic ability and calm demeanour, Noble is a veteran of the RCMP’s Musical Ride and has participated in 90 public performances in 50 locations in Canada.

There is a long tradition of the RCMP gifting horses to the Monarch.

King Charles was pleased to meet Noble for the first time at The Royal Mews earlier this week.

The relationship between the RCMP and the Royal Family dates back to 1904, when King Edward VII bestowed the title of Royal on the North-West Mounted Police, making it the Royal North-West Mounted Police.

