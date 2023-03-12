 
Sunday Mar 12 2023
Shakira breaks silence on ‘rough year’ after Gerard Piqué split

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

Shakira has finally gotten candid about the pain she suffered after her split from Gerard Piqué.

Shakira weighed in on everything during the course of her appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, this Friday.

There she claimed, “I’ve had a very rough year after my separation, and writing this song [‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’] has been so important to me.”

“It’s been a healthy way to channel my emotions,” she also admitted.

“I really felt that I don’t even have fans out there. have a sisterhood of women who have been through the same things that I have been through, who think the way I think, who feel the way I feel, who had to put up with so much crap the way I had to.”

“And I did write the song for me but also I feel that it was meant for so many women out there that needed a forum and a voice to represent them in so many ways.”

For those unversed, Shakira and Piqué decided to call it quits back in June. 

